My name Is Jimena Goyes, I have a degree in Fine Arts, with painting orientation. I was born in Argentina and now I live in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

I get inspired by everything around me, from nature to different cultures with their folklore.

I believe art is playful and experimental. I like to try different styles and techniques, create charachters and their stories, maybe pour some paint into a canvas spontaneously or focusing on painting the tinnest detail.

My work is dividesd into three sections: canvas painting, muralism and on a set of decorative pieces that I like to call Las Cajitas (the little boxes), they are figures made with the technic of maché paper, inside of hand painted boxes.





Art ends up being part of my everydays, it is my refuge, it is what nourishes and heals me.